Bagels with Brandon outreach meeting

An important part of being a public representative is holding outreach events to hear directly from residents. I will continue to make myself available to speak to while I am your supervisor.

The next date for Bagels with Brandon will be this Saturday, June 1 from 9 to 11 a.m., as always, at Bagel Girls. Any resident of Chester is welcome! Once I hear from you, I will do everything in my power to find a solution to your problem. You can also come to make suggestions or ask questions just about anything!

Please contact me if you have any questions if you can’t make it to Bagel Girls at that time. Big thank you to Bagel Girls for allowing me to sit at one of their tables so I can better serve the community!

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester