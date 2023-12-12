Monroe-Woodbury cross country makes history

The 2023 Monroe-Woodbury cross county team once again joined programs from across New York State and the northeast region for the Nike Cross Regionals. Competing in the U.S. track and field event as the Monroe-Woodbury Cross Country Club, the Crusaders looked to improve on their third-place finish from 2022 and secure an automatic berth in the Nike Cross Nationals held in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 2.

Monroe-Woodbury Cross Country entered the race fresh off receiving a number 27 national ranking and one week removed from competing on the Bowdoin Park 5,000-meter course where they won their second straight federation state championship.

At the midway point of the race, Monroe-Woodbury cross country was in first in the team scores, with NYSPHSAA Champion Saratoga and Auburn just behind. Oliver Jibb and Shane Golio were both entrenched in the top 10 racers. Gavin Catherwood was 18th, Devon Ryan 28th, and Ronaldo Rodriguez Perez in 77th.

With the course descending towards the finish line, the racers made their final moves. Golio moved up from ninth to a battle for a top five finish. Jibb was holding steady in the top 10. Racers began to converge on Catherwood and Ryan, but both remained poised and battled to the finish. Rodriguez Perez, Vinny Costello and Jason Saldanha were all trying to pass as many bodies as they could to help the Crusaders get to Portland.

As the 207 racers began crossing the finish line, Golio emerged from the woods in third place. Jibb was in a battle for eighth. Catherwood battled a tough second half to grab 30th and Ryan followed less than six seconds behind in 36th. Rogriguez Perez passed five racers in the final straightaway to grab 77th place. With their five scorers in, the wait was on for the team scoring to be announced: “First place to Monroe-Woodbury cross county with 78 points, second to Auburn with 80.”

For the first time in program history, Monroe-Woodbury cross country could race as a team in the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore. Monroe-Woodbury cross county becomes the first Section 9 school to win Nike Cross Regionals-NY and joins Warwick’s 2007 team as the only other Section 9 boys’ teams to advance to nationals.