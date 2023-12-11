Monroe-Woodbury alum named to Mount St. Mary Athletic Hall of Fame

Mount St. Mary College recently announced the inductees for its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. And of the six graduates honored, Monroe-Woodbury High School alum Claire Duffy was among them. Duffy graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 2012, and from Mount St. Mary College in 2016. She was inducted due to her stellar performance on the college’s women’s lacrosse team, which had previously won her accolades during her time at MWHS.

According to the college, Duffy was a four-time First Team All-Skyline Conference selection and earned the title of Skyline Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. Academically, she was recognized as the Skyline Conference Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year and was part of the IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll in 2016.

She now works as a full-time physical therapist at Blythedale Children’s Hospital. Duffy reportedly looks back on her lacrosse career with a mix of nostalgia and pride, a time filled with cherished moments, from team dinners to intense games, and views her student-athlete experience as one that contributed to her personal and professional growth.