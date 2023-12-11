Monroe-Woodbury alum helps university nab MAC Freedom title

Former Monroe Woodbury standout Colleen Kinsella recently completed her final season with the women’s soccer team at Misericordia University as a senior.

According to the university, Kinsella started all 21 games and was third on the team in scoring with 24 points (10 goals, four assists). She scored at least one goal in seven of MU’s last 11 matches. Kinsella was named to the All-MAC Freedom first team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV second team. The Misericordia University Cougars finished 16-4-1 and captured the MAC Freedom title. They qualified for the NCAA DIII Championships.