x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

M-W High School Decision Day

| 10 May 2023 | 04:32
    On May 1 2023, Monroe-Woodbury High School seniors celebrated Decision Day, displaying their high school ambitions by wearing t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats from their college choices, military commitments or job ambitions.
    On May 1 2023, Monroe-Woodbury High School seniors celebrated Decision Day, displaying their high school ambitions by wearing t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats from their college choices, military commitments or job ambitions. ( Photo by William Dimmit)