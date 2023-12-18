Girls’ varsity basketball knocks down Middletown Middies

On Tuesday, December 12, the Monroe-Woodbury girls’ varsity basketball team hosted the Middies of Middletown in an early season league match up. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-2 record after losing their last game against Hendrick Hudson 54-39. The Middies came into the game with a 1-1 record after beating Cornwall 60-38 in their last game.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders raced out to a 18-7 lead with Madison Fileen scoring 10 and Brianna Taveras adding seven points. In the second quarter, the Crusaders increased their lead to 28-13 with Brenna Quinn knocking down a big three-point shot. After the half the Middies clawed their way back into the game with a solid defensive effort but the Crusaders were able to hold on to a 39-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Middies kept coming on and cut the lead down seven points, but Fileen scored four more of her game high of 22 points as the Crusaders held the Middies off and won a 49-38 league game. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 2-2 for the season.