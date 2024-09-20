Crusaders soccer wallops the Tigers in league game

On a clear afternoon, Sept. 16, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity soccer played the Kingston Tigers in a league game. The Crusaders came into the game with a 2-2 record after losing their last game to Goshen 1-0. The Tigers entered the game with a 1-1 record after beating Middletown 4-2 in their last game.

The Crusaders came onto the field ready to run and pushed the action into the Tigers’ zone for most of the first half. Melvin Hernandez got the Crusaders on the board when he threaded a pass through the Tigers’ defense to spring Klement Bujaj free. He ripped a shot into the Tigers’ net 10 minutes into the game. The Crusaders were not done and three minutes later they scored again. Luka Tatanashyvili hit Nick Almeida with a quick pass and he launched a missile into the Tigers’ net. The Tigers answered right back and scored on a corner kick when one the Tigers got in behind the Crusaders’ defense. The Crusaders pushed their lead back to two when Ryan Dove’s corner kick found Bajaj’s head and he directed it past the Tigers to give the Crusaders a 3-1 half time lead.

The second half turned into a defensive struggle with neither team able to score. The Crusaders’ 3-1 victory brings their record to 3-2 for the season.