Crusaders lose to Goldbacks after struggle

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Crusaders traveled to Newburgh to face the Goldbacks in a battle for first place and the #1 seed in the upcoming playoffs on October 29 at Newburgh Free Academy. The Crusaders entered the game with a 5-3 record after beating Kingston 49-6. The Goldbacks beat Washingtonville 36-7 in their last game to bring their record to 6-2. After a scoreless first Qtr the Goldbacks scored first on a 1 yd run with the Pat they were up 7-0. The Goldbacks then took possession near midfield after a Crusader punt. Two pass plays later they scored again and went up 14-0 with 8 minuets left in the half. Just before the half the Goldbacks scored again on an 80 yd TD pass and went into the half with a 21-0 lead. The Crusaders were down but not out and they started their come back early in the 3rd Qtr. First the versatile Eryk Shammgod recovered a Goldback fumble at the 6 yd line. Two Shammgod power runs up the middle brought the ball to the 1 Yd line. Quarterback David Fennessy muscled his way into the end zone from there and when Quincy Banker hit the Pat the Crusaders were back in the game. On the Goldbacks next possession they fumbled again and the Crusaders took over near the 40 yd line. The Crusaders drove down the field and Shammgod capped off the scoring drive with a 3 yd run. Suddenly with 5 minuets left in the 3rd Qtr the Crusaders had cut the Goldbacks lead to 7. The Crusaders defense held the Goldbacks off the board the rest of the way but unfortunately the Crusaders were unable to tie the score. The Goldbacks 21-14 victory over the Crusaders gives them the #1 seed in the playoffs and the week off. The Crusaders meanwhile will face Middletown at home on Saturday at 2;00 the winner will take on the Goldbacks the following week in Newburgh.