Crusaders look to defend title

As July comes to an end, the Crusaders football team gets set to open camp as they prepare to defend their Sec. IX Class AA title.

The team is led by head coach James Sciarra, who is going into his seventh season with a 36-22 record and looks to field another strong team this year with many returning veteran players.

Last season, the team got off to a fast start winning their first six games before being upset by Kingston. They then won their next four games, including an exciting 34-10 victory over Middletown for the Section IX Title. Their season came to an end in the State playoffs when they got beaten by Corning-Painted Post 26-13.

The Crusaders will open the fall season on Saturday Sept. 6 when they travel to Saratoga Springs to face the Blue Streaks.