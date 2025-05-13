Crusaders grab needed win

Monday, May 12, was perfect baseball weather at Monroe Woodbury High School.

The Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks from Newburgh in an important late season league game. The home team entered the game with a 11-5 record and a 4-5 record in league play, but their losing streak had grown to four so they desperately needed a victory.

The Goldbacks beat Kingston in their last game 6-0 to bring their record to 10-3 on the season with a 4-3 record in league play. The Goldbacks struck first in the second inning when Joey Santo took a Braendon Burke pitch and drove it over the center field wall to put the Goldbacks up 1-0.

The Crusaders waited until the bottom of the fifth to respond. Singles by Joe Matise and Max Post got the Crusaders rally started. Then Ryan Lugo’s single scored Matise to tie the score. Then back to back walks to Liam Hayes and Mason Diltz forced in another run and the Crusaders had a 2-1 lead. A sacfrice fly by catcher Noah Brito scored another run. Evan Erickson closed out the Crusaders scoring when he singled to drive in Hayes and the Crusaders had a 4-1 lead after five.

Crusader starting pitcher Braendon Burke took over from there as he finished off his outstanding performance by striking out the last four Goldbacks to seal the victory. Burke picked the victory going 7 innings allowing 2 hits while fanning 10 and putting down the last 14 Goldbacks in a row. The 4-1 victory brings the Crusaders record to 12-5 on the season their next game will be on Wednesday when they travel to Newburgh.