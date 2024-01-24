Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball hit with first loss of the season

On Thursday, January 18, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team put their unbeaten streak on the line when they hosted the Middies of Middletown. The Crusaders beat the Middies 54-40 when the two teams met in December in Middletown. The Middies came into the game with a 4-8 record after beating Minisink Valley 62-37 in their last game. The Crusaders are off to a 10-0 start this season after beating Newburgh 68-58.

The Crusaders started fast and took a 10-0 lead. They appeared to be in control as the team took a 18-5 first-quarter lead. CJ Pearson got the Crusader offense rolling as he scored 6 of his 15 points in the first quarter. Then the Middies defense took over and held the Crusaders to 4 in the second quarter as they cut the lead from 13 down to 4 by the half.

The Middies and Crusaders exchanged baskets during the third quarter. Crusader Fabrice Ndja provided a spark for the team as he scored 3 of his 8 points to help keep the Crusaders up 32-27 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Middies surge ahead and put the Crusaders’ winning streak on the line.

With :19 left on the clock, Jayden Desir tied the score, bringing the Crusader crowd to its feet. His shot forced the game into overtime, tied at 40. In the overtime period, the Crusader offense that had its lowest output of the season still just could not get it going and the Middies left Central Valley with a 45-42 upset victory. The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 10-1 for the season.