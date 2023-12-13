Crusaders boys’ basketball wins in tournament play

On Friday, December 8, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ basketball traveled to Suffern High School to take part in the Rich Bosco Memorial Basketball Tournament. The Crusaders took on the Red Hawks of Nyack in their first game that night.

The Crusaders took a one-point lead in the first quarter with center Kyle McDermott leading the offense, scoring six of his 12 points in the quarter. In the second quarter the Red Hawks edged ahead and took a 27-25 lead into the half, Crusader Jankarlos Mendoza helped the team keep pace by scoring seven to keep the game close.

After the half the Crusaders’ defense tightened up and held the Red Hawks in check. Fabrice Ndja scored five as the Crusaders began to pull away for a 40-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. In exciting fourth quarter action, the Red Hawks battled back as the Crusaders held on for a one-point victory. Senior CJ Pearson kept the Crusaders ahead by hitting several key jump shots down the stretch as he scored seven of his nine points in the final quarter.

The Crusaders’ 48-47 victory put them into the tournament final to play the Mounties of Suffern who beat the Hornets of Lakeland 65-45 to reach the final.

On Saturday afternoon the Crusaders and Mounties met for the tournament championship. The Crusaders jumped out to 14-9 first quarter lead with Mendoza scoring six of his 12 points in the game. The Mounties were not done and fought their way back and took a 25-22 half time lead. Again, the Crusaders defense turned the game in the third quarter holding Suffern to four points. McDermott took over the boards and scored six of his 13 as the Crusaders pulled away to a 38-26 lead.

In the fourth quarter, CJ Pearson took over again as he scored 15 of his 23 points while knocking down six free throws to give the Crusaders an impressive 57-44 victory. The Crusaders’ victories bring their record to 3-0 for the season.