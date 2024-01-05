Crusaders boys’ basketball triumphs over Ellenville’s Blue Devils

On Wednesday night, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Ellenville High School to take on the Blue Devils in a non-league game. The Crusaders entered the game with a 7-0 record for the season after beating Beacon in their last game 85-60. The Blue Devils came into the game with a 3-0 record after beating Pine Plains 64-36.

The Blue Devils came out ready to play; and, backed by a near-capacity home town crowd, they forged a 15-10 first quarter lead. Kyle McDermott kept the Crusaders close as he scored 4 of his 10 points in the quarter. The Crusaders’ defense rose up and slowed the Devils down as the offense started to click.

CJ Pearson put the Crusaders up for good when he hit one of his three 3-point shots in the game; the senior scored 20. The Blue Devils came out strong again after the half and cut the Crusaders’ lead down to 5 points, 46-41, by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders slowly pulled away as Jankarlos Mendoza poured in 5 of his 13 points in the game. T

he Crusaders 65-48 victory over the Blue Devils brings their record to 8-0 on the season. The Crusaders’ next game was scheduled for Friday against Pine Bush.