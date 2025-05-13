Crusaders beat Gladiators

On Wednesday, May 7, the Gladiators of Goshen came to Central Valley to take on the Crusaders in a a non league match up.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 8-4 record after beating Minisink Valley in their last game 11-9. The Gladiators showed up with a 3-4 record after beating Newburgh in their last game 15-10.

The Gladiators scored first but the Crusaders responded with 4 strait led by two of Ryan Behringer’s three goals in the game. In the second quarter, the Crusaders shut out the Gladiators with Goalie Tyler Baisley making some big saves. At the same time the Crusaders offense came alive as they added six goals with John Gennaro scoring two to give the Crusaders a 10-2 half time lead.

In the third quarter the two teams exchanged goals and the Crusaders maintained their eight goal lead 12-4.

In the fourth quarter, the Gladiators rallied and scored the last five goals of the game but the Crusaders scored twice more to hold off the Gladiator comeback. The Crusaders 14-8 victory brings their record to 9-4 on the season their next game will be onFriday when they travel to Cornwall to take on the Dragons. Photo 1-Crusader Goalie Tyler Baisley had another strong game in goal for the Crusaders