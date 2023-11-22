Crusader celebrate another stellar soccer season

On the night of November 16, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity and junior varsity boys soccer teams celebrated another successful season by holding a dinner at American Legion Post 488 in Monroe. The Crusaders, led by Head Coach Kenny Clearwater and Assistant Coach Marc Gawron, finished the season with a 11-3-1 record.

The team and their families were treated to a dinner, slideshow and awards ceremony. Derick Hipkins was given the Most Improved Player award and Parker Giles earned the Most Valuable Player Award. The Crusaders said goodbye to the seniors and now look to make another run into the playoffs next year.