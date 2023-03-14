Central Valley. Bucks win Rec Basketball championship

The Monroe-Woodbury Rec Basketball 11/12 Grade Championship game between the Cavs and the Bucks was played last week in the MW Middle School gym.

In an unusually low-scoring defensive battle, the Bucks defeated the Cavs 30-23.

The Bucks team includes Adam Mozeb, Alan Ramirez Jimenez, Brandon Martinez, Cameron Dalton, Christian Paolicelli, Eryk Shammgod, Jermey Rojas, Jorge Giron, and Michael Rosenblum. The team is Coached by Alex Rojas and Dennis Martinez.

Congratulations to all who participated this season.