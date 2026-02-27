OC Sheriff’s Office launches Threat Advisory Committee

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Feb. 27 to announce the launch of the Orange County Threat Advisory Committee (OCTAC). The committee is intended to be a threat assessment team that identifies and responds to threats in Orange County through preventative measures.

“Today is a proud day for Orange County,” stated Sheriff Paul Arteta at the start of the conference. “After nearly two years of hard work, planning and collaboration, I’m honored to announce the official launch of the Orange County Threat Advisory Committee, or OCTAC. This committee represents a new chapter in how we protect and serve the community. OCTAC is about bringing people together – law enforcement, educators, health professionals, community leaders – all united by one mission: keeping Orange County safe.”

A mandate from Governor Hochul

After the shooting at the TOPS Friendly Market in Buffalo in 2022, Executive Order 18 was issued by Governor Kathy Hochul, instructing counties in New York to create collaborative threat assessment teams. OCTAC is the culmination of those efforts from various agencies in Orange County, and will be funded yearly through a grant from the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit of New York State. The grant will fund training, community engagement and public education.

The team behind OCTAC, which will be co-led by Lieutenant Rodney Carpentier and Sergeant Justin Worden of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, consists of members from the County Executive’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Social Services, New York State Police, Orange-Ulster BOCES, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Hudson Valley Regional Crime Analysis Center. The “two-tiered” system also includes partner agencies in the Orange County community, such as schools, hospitals and municipal police departments.

A collaborative effort

Sheriff Arteta stressed the importance of the collaborative nature of OCTAC, stating, “OCTAC is led by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, but it is built on partnerships with agencies across the county and the state. Together we are stronger, and together we can make a real difference.”

District Attorney David Hoovler commended the Sheriff’s Office during the conference, and emphasized how intervention in threat assessment will prevent escalation to the criminal justice system and prevent individuals from ending up in court.

1st Sergeant Jeremy Yela then explained how the team will operate. Member agencies will be able to report cases to OCTAC confidentially in order to receive suggestions for intervention, monitoring and resource connection. The core members will make suggestions based on their extensive training and multidisciplinary backgrounds. According to Sergeant Yela, “This structure ensures that expertise from across disciplines is available when needed.”

Sergeant Yela continued, “Every measure we recommend is designed to be the least restrictive necessary to reduce risk while ensuring fairness and protecting individual rights. When appropriate, OCTAC will recommend connecting individuals to services such as mental health care, substance abuse treatment, housing or vocational support.”



Prevention over punishment

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office website states that the key observations to report are threats or threatening behavior by an individual, violence motivated by grievances and online radicalization. Sergeant Yela stated that these cases will be looked at through a lens of prevention rather than punishment.

“We also emphasize non-punitive strategies, like mediation, conflict resolution and voluntary engagement, because prevention is the most effective when it addresses root causes, not just symptoms,” he said. “OCTAC is not just about responding to threats; it’s about building trust and resilience.”

Another initiative from OCTAC is community based engagement. The Sheriff will begin hosting informational sessions at the Sheriff’s Office once a month, starting in March. These sessions will be focused on helping the public “understand our mission and how to access our support”, according to Sergeant Yela.

“In short, OCTAC is a collaborative, confidential and community focused team. We are here to help agencies manage cases more effectively, connect individuals to the right resources and ultimately prevent tragedies before they occur. Together, we are making Orange County safer, stronger and more prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow,” concluded Sergeant Yela.