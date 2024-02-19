Monroe-Woodbury police reports

Monroe Village Police
Feb. 6
Sierra Conroy, 21, of Middletown, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors. She was released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 21.
Feb. 8
Beka Vucetovic, 61, of Monroe, was charged with the felony of first-degree sexual abuse, the misdemeanors of forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and the violation of second-degree harassment. He was sent to Orange County Jail.
Khalid Baylor, 24, of Monroe, was charged with petty larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket for March 6.
Feb. 9
Nugzari Gabunia, 55, was charged with operating an improperly bonded vehicle for hire, a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 28.
Christopher Palma, 41, of Monroe, was charged with operating an improperly bonded vehicle for hire, a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket or Feb. 21.
Feb. 10
Marilyn Crespo, 27, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more, misdemeanors. She was released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 21.
Feb. 14
Samuel Perez Sanchez, 22, of Monroe, was charged with operating an improperly bonded vehicle for hire, a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket for March 6.
Woodbury Town Police
Feb. 4
Anastasia Sumarli Lie, 46, of Philadelphia, Pa., was charged with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.
Feb. 5
Arsenio Miranda, 43, of the Bronx, was charged with criminal possession of weapons, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor. He was sent to Orange County Jail.
Simone Reece, 51, of Brooklyn, was charged with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.
State Police at Monroe
Juan Ventura, 27, of Middletown, was charged with second degree introduction of contraband in prison, a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket.
Kalio J. Exantus, 28, of Chester, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more, misdemeanors. Exantus was released on an appearance ticket.
Feb. 12
Jhenson E. Andrade Guaman, 23, of Syracuse, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket.