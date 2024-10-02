Monroe Fire District calls

Sept. 15 - 1:46 p.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Mountain View Drive
Sept. 16 - 2:42 a.m. - Automatic alarm, Spring Street
Sept. 16 - 7:24 a.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Harriman Heights Road
Sept. 16 - 11:28 a.m. - Outside fire, Old Country Road
Sept. 17 - 2:50 p.m. - Automatic alarm, DeAngelis Drive
Sept. 18 - 3:46 p.m. - Automatic alarm, Margaret Road
Sept. 18 - 6:44 p.m. - Smoke investigation, Schunnemunk Road
Sept. 20 - 11:32 a.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Harriman Heights Road
Sept. 21 - 12:06 a.m. - Automatic alarm, Mansion Ridge Boulevard
Sept. 21 - 3:31 p.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Freeland Street
Sept. 21 - 6:05 p.m. - Elevator rescue, Millpond Parkway