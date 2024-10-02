x
Monroe Fire District calls

Monroe. Incidents reported from Sept. 15 to 21.

Monroe /
| 02 Oct 2024 | 10:33

    Sept. 15 - 1:46 p.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Mountain View Drive

    Sept. 16 - 2:42 a.m. - Automatic alarm, Spring Street

    Sept. 16 - 7:24 a.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Harriman Heights Road

    Sept. 16 - 11:28 a.m. - Outside fire, Old Country Road

    Sept. 17 - 2:50 p.m. - Automatic alarm, DeAngelis Drive

    Sept. 18 - 3:46 p.m. - Automatic alarm, Margaret Road

    Sept. 18 - 6:44 p.m. - Smoke investigation, Schunnemunk Road

    Sept. 20 - 11:32 a.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Harriman Heights Road

    Sept. 21 - 12:06 a.m. - Automatic alarm, Mansion Ridge Boulevard

    Sept. 21 - 3:31 p.m. - Motor vehicle accident, Freeland Street

    Sept. 21 - 6:05 p.m. - Elevator rescue, Millpond Parkway