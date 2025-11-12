Local, ex-NYPD officer charged as part of trafficking ring

Federal authorities alleged last week that Harriman resident Andrew Nguyen was part of a drug trafficking enterprise while a member of the New York City Police Department from roughly 2020 to 2023.

Nguyen, 41, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with bribery, narcotics, firearms and robbery offenses before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry J. Ricardo in the Southern District of New York.

“Andrew Nguyen allegedly levied his official position as an NYPD officer to accept more than $30,000 in bribes in exchange for transporting narcotics and providing unauthorized armed protection to their illicit operations,” said Christopher Raia, assistant director at the FBI’s New York office, in a press release. “Nguyen’s alleged support to a drug trafficking enterprise directly violated the oath he swore to uphold as well as the public’s trust. While the vast majority of our NYPD partners are committed to honoring their duty to protect and serve, the FBI will never tolerate those who besmirch the badge for personal profit.”

If convicted on some or all charges, Nguyen could face decades to life in prison.