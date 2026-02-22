Harriman Village Police

Feb. 12

Sean Rohlfs, 27, of Monroe, was arrested on a warrant for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 19.

Feb. 13

William Flores-Hernand, 37, of Valley Cottage, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for March 19.

Feb. 17

Luis Garcia-Martinez, 32, of Monroe, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for March 19.