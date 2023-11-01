Town of Woodbury seeks volunteers for board positions

The town of Woodbury is soliciting letters of interest from Woodbury residents that would like to volunteer to serve on the Parks and Recreation Committee, Library Board, and/or Beautification Committee. Letters should be submitted to Town Clerk Desiree Potvin by 4 p.m. on December 1, 2023. Please be sure to include your address and telephone number to be contacted for an interview. You can either mail your letter to PO Box 1004, Highland Mills, email to dpotvin@woodburyny.us or fax to 845-928-7380.