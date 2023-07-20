Home
The Photo Meows
PETS. To celebrate National Kitten Day on July 10, we asked our readers to share photos of their cats. Here are some of the many purrfect entries received.
| 20 Jul 2023 | 10:59
“Archie is our 3rd rescue kitty and quite the lovable velociraptor,” said reader John Kelly.
Looney Luna, a Woodbury Animal Shelter rescue kitty. Photo submitted by Nedda Tichi.
Sunny, submitted by Kayah Joseph.
Georgie, submitted by Cy Wong.
Tucker seeks revenge on his canine siblings by putting socks in the dog bowl. Photo submitted by Gina White.
Bisquet, submitted by Mo Fridlich.
Jinxy, submitted by Rose Sisilli.
Alex enjoys opening doors and the garbage can. Photo submitted by Rose Sisilli.
O’Malley, submitted by Kayah Joseph.
Casey loves belly rubs. Photo submitted by Susan Silver.
Wopo traveled all the way from British Columbia, Canada to live in Highland Mills, N.Y. Photo submitted by Patricia DiMurro.
Lucy the scaredy-cat. Photo submitted by Arlene Brengel.
Charlie and Flynn cuddle up. Photo submitted by Lisa Birish.
Marshmallow, submitted by Suzanne Amato.
Roman surfing the web. Photo submitted by Ovenny Palomino.
Gideon, recently adopted from the Woodbury Animal Shelter by Jill Hawkes.
Jerry, submitted by Jill Hawkes.
