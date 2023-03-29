SUNY Orange, MSMC pave road for student cybersecurity degree

Orange County Community College (SUNY Orange) and Mount Saint Mary College recently announced an articulation agreement where students can begin their Cybersecurity training at OCCC and finish at the Mount, ultimately yielding a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

SUNY Orange students who have completed an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Cybersecurity and have earned grades of C or better in all required courses will be guaranteed admission into the Mount’s Cybersecurity program with full junior status and up to 66 transfer credits. Transferring students will complete four consecutive semesters after their SUNY Orange degree with a minimum of 56-60 credit hours of successful coursework at the Mount.

In addition, SUNY Orange students are eligible to receive renewable merit awards – Transfer Academic Scholarships – upon application to the Mount, based on their GPA. Those who earn these awards can receive between $10,000 to $18,000 per year for their Mount tuition. The Mount application fee will also be waived for SUNY Orange students who apply through this program.

“Being able to collaborate with Mount Saint Mary College on this cybersecurity transfer agreement is tremendously meaningful to SUNY Orange and our students,” said Dr. Erika Hackman, SUNY Orange vice president for Academic Affairs. “While our AAS degrees are primarily designed for graduates to immediately enter the workforce, we are pleased that Mount Saint Mary recognizes the rigor of our cybersecurity curriculum, believes our graduates are well-prepared to enter the Mount’s program, and sees value in providing a pathway for our graduates to attain their bachelor’s degree right here in Orange County. I’m thankful for the faculty and staff at both colleges who made this agreement happen.”

“The Mount is excited to partner with SUNY Orange and offer this new option to area students,” added Dr. Jason N. Adsit, president of the Mount said. “This program will help skilled scholars to jumpstart their Cybersecurity career. With robust internship opportunities and plenty of professional connections to be made here at the Mount, Cybersecurity graduates will be well-prepared in their field and enjoy career options in the Hudson Valley and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.sunyorange.edu and www.msmc.edu.