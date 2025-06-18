Secretary sought for Monroe ZBA

The Village of Monroe Zoning Board of Appeals is seeking to fill the position of part time secretary, working directly with the Chairman of the ZBA, Board Members, Attorney and applicants.

The ZBA Secretary is responsible for:

· Preparation of meeting agendas

· Publication of agendas and setting public hearings

· Taking generalized minutes at public meetings

· Transcription of minutes

· Filing decisions in appropriate departments and contacting applicants in writing regarding decisions

Applicant must possess:

· Exceptional written, organizational and communication skills

· Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

· Administrative and office experience

· Must attend one evening meeting a month

Preferred experience but not required:

· Familiar with cloud document storage

· Prior municipal experience

The Orange County Application for Employment can be downloaded from the Village’s website, www.villageofmonroe.org, or picked up in the Village Clerk’s Office, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY. Candidates will be subject to an appropriate background check. Village residents are preferred. Send employment application, resume and cover letter to the attention of Mayor Neil S. Dwyer c/o Village Clerk, Village of Monroe, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.