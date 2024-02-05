Residents question salary increase for town supervisor

At the February 1 Woodbury Town Board, a town employee, upset about his own pay, complained to the town board about a recent salary increase for library employees. He was concerned about his taxes and what impact the raise would have on them. At the very same meeting, the town board unanimously voted to approve Local Law 1 of 2024. This law raised the pay of Supervisor Kathryn Luciani from $35,000 to $61,434, an increase of $26,434. Although asked by the public at the meeting, members of the town board did not explain where this additional $26,434 would come from. As pointed out by members of the public at this meeting, the 2023 budget was already passed with the pay rate of $35,000 for the town supervisor.

One person who spoke before the board said he did not want to see services cut or taxes increased to justify the supervisor’s raise. Most comments from the public were addressed by the town attorney and not the town board. When the town board did speak, they took pains to explain that the additional $26,434 was an “adjustment” and “not a raise.” The town board stated that the new salary of $61,434 is less than what some other town supervisors make in the area.

Councilwoman Sandra Capriglione stated that Supervisor Luciani had no transition period and no time to get ready to take over as supervisor in an attempt to justify the increase in Luciani’s pay. However, Luciani was a board member in 2023, along with councilmembers Brandon Calore and Timothy Finnegan. When the returning councilmembers were asked why they did not vote to increase the supervisor’s salary during the 2023 budgeting process, Councilman Finnegan stated that he did push for the pay increase during budget workshops. Councilman Calore and Supervisor Luciani did not explain why they didn’t vote to raise the supervisor’s salary during the budgeting process when they had the opportunity to do so.

During the budgeting process for 2024, then-Councilwoman Luciani was competing with former Supervisor Thomas J. Burke for the role of supervisor.

Capriglione previously opposed a pay increase for former Woodbury Town Supervisor Frank Palermo. According to the minutes from the February 1, 2018, town board meeting, Capriglione stated she felt “the [town supervisor’s] salary of $33,000 is exactly where it should be.” However, on February 1, 2024, Councilwoman Capriglione voted in favor of the pay increase for Supervisor Luciani. Capriglioni stated that, at the time in 2018, she did feel the town supervisor role was a part-time position. Since then, she believes Supervisor Luciani to be hardworking and dedicated, thus deserving of the pay raise.

Councilwoman Capriglione also took the time to call out “keyboard warriors” who shared their opinion on town business online but did not come to town board meetings to look the board “in the eye” with their concerns.

Later, Councilman Calore stated that he would like the committee chairs, including Maria Hunter, who spoke out against the pay raise for Supervisor Luciani, to provide updates in a different forum, rather than having the committee chairs continue to appear at the town board meetings to speak before the public. This caused Hunter to storm out of the meeting. As she left, Hunter said, “they’re trying to shut us down.”