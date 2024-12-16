Post office to launch Appalachian Trail stamp series

The United States Postal Service recently released its new stamps for 2025, and among the list is a set of 15 stamps commemorating each of the 14 states through which the Appalachian Trail (AT) runs. Those familiar with the local leg of the AT may notice the landmarks used for the New York and New Jersey stamps.

The New York AT stamp shows an image of Fitzgerald Falls in Monroe taken by Chester-based photographer Angelo Marcialis. The New Jersey stamp shows the AT “boardwalk” in Vernon, just over the border, taken by Jenna Foster. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps around those images.

Google Maps shows Fitzgerald Falls as 0.3 miles from the roadside parking area off Lakes Road, and the AT boardwalk in NJ is about 2.4 miles from a parking area off Route 94 in Vernon.

Marcialis has been a Chester resident since 1991 and moved to the area to be closer to Middletown where he worked as an instrumental music teacher. He also worked in the Chester school district. Marcialis said he got heavily into photography after his retirement in 2014.

When asked how it felt to have one of his photos enshrined in stamp form, Marcialis said, “I was completely taken by surprise when I received an email from the USPS that one of my photographs was selected for inclusion to the 2025 stamp program, including The Appalachian Trail. I don’t like to brag about myself, but my family and friends were emphatic about this being a big deal, so I shared this on my various social media platforms. Needless to say; I am quite honored by this selection.”

Marcialis suspected USPS found his photos via a past Shutterstock photo, since he did not submit anything formally. When pressed to share his favorite Hudson Valley spots to photograph, he said, “That’s a difficult question to answer, as there are so many beautiful locations to choose from. Some favorites that come to mind are: Harriman State Park, Kowawese Unique Area in New Windsor, Bashakill Wetlands in Wurtsboro, and Little Stony Point in Cold Spring.”

More of his work can be found online at hudsonvalleylandscapephotos.com.

The exact issue date for the stamps has not yet been announced, and USPS said the designs may change, but they are currently expected to be made available some time in 2025.