Phalon announces candidacy

Paul Phelan, endorsed by the Monroe Democratic Committee, announces his run for Monroe Town Council on the Democratic Party line, alongside Town Council candidate Brandon Bernard and Town Supervisor Candidate David Rabbitts.

Phelan, and his family, moved to Monroe from Middle Village, Queens almost twenty-three years ago, and he has lived in the Town of Monroe on High Ridge Road in Water District#1 (WD#1) since 2002. His three children are graduates of the Monroe-Woodbury school district.

Paul has worked for the City of New York as a public servant for 43 years, specializing in areas of land management, housing management and procurement. His city career has spanned five Agencies: the Department of General Services; the Department of Housing Preservation and Development; the Department of Design and Construction; the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s Bridges and Tunnels; and the Department of Human Resources from which he will be retiring in October 2. Paul holds two Universal Public Purchasing Certification Council designations: Certified Professional Public Buyer; and Certified Public Purchasing Officer.

As a Town of Monroe resident, Paul was a member of the Town Board of Ethics for the past nine years, before being term limited. His work included helping to develop a Town Code of Ethics which had been non-existent. Paul contacted a municipal ethics specialist, who reviewed the code for the town. This contact resulted in Paul connecting with an Ethics trainer, who currently provides Monroe Town employees with ethics training.

Paul is running for Town Council in order to address the dysfunction of the current Town Board: infighting and intolerance of opposing member opinions; mismanagement of Monroe’s water districts; and a lack of transparency with the Town’s budgeting and contracts’ process. Paul believes that an update to our Town Comprehensive Plan is overdue and that encouraging young adults to engage in local government should be a priority.

“As an involved Dad and dedicated public servant, I have worn many hats throughout my life,” he said. “I have been a recreational league soccer coach, a registered Cub Scout Leader with Pack 440/448, Merit Badge Counselor with Troop 540 and a public servant for my entire career. My hope is to continue my public service here in Monroe.”

Residents registered with the Democratic Party will have the opportunity to vote for Paul Phelan in the upcoming primary on June 24.