Monroe. News in brief

Road repairs scheduled for Larkin Drive

The Town of Monroe Highway Department will be completing repairs on Larkin Drive from Bailey Drive to Mercedes Way beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30, and continuing through Friday, Sept. 8, weather permitting.

“Please be cautious of traffic pattern changes in this area as we work to complete this project,” Town Highay Superintendent James “Pat” Patterson said in his release detailing the work.

For any additional information, call the highway department at 845-782-8583.

Hope Rocks for Kids

A community concert is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m., at Smith’s Clove Park , to benefit childhood cancer research.

There will be music all afternoon with the bands Ladies of the 80s and the Tonebenders.

Activities for kids and adults with food trucks, music and more.

The event is presented by The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore and Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center in concert with the American Cancer Society and Gold Together for Childhood Cancer.