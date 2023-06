The youth of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe held a Ponds Cleanup Event.

Recently, 12 members of group walked the ponds, picking up trash to make the grounds more picturesque.

The group was headed by Jess Quintana, Ed Quintana, Alex Hieronymi and Brain Restivo.

Located at 21 Still Road in Monroe, St. Paul Lutheran Church will host Vacation Bible School from July 3 through August 4. Call 845.782.5600 for more information.

For more on summer program offerings, log onto https://rb.gy/lu19p.