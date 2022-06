Monroe-Woodbury’s Varsity Softball team will move ahead to the Final Four State Championships on Saturday, June 11, at 640 Moriches-Middle Island Road, Moriches, NY.

Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders will play Lancaster at 9 a.m. The winner plays in the championship game at 1:30 p.m.

All tickets must be purchased online. https://gofan.co/app/events/603190? School ID=NYSPHSAA