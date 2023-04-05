Honors Program. SUNY Orange students present research at regional conference

SUNY Orange Honors Program Students Olivia Assade, Laurie Atiste and Ethan Bown were selected to presented their capstone research projects at the Northeast Regional Honors Council Conference in Pittsburgh.

The conference theme is “Building Resilience from Tragedy: Understanding Hate, Violence, Loss, and Reconciliation.” Each of the SUNY Orange students selected is a second-year student and each will deliver a 10-minute presentation as part of a small panelist group in their respective topic.

Assade, of Monroe, will present “Building Resilience from Tragedy: Turning Past Trauma Into Motivation for the Future,” which addresses the effectiveness of wilderness camps for troubled teens. She is pursuing dual degrees in liberal arts (both the associate in arts and the associate in science transfer degrees).

Atiste, of Westtown, is pursuing a liberal arts degree. She will be attending the conference in part after having received a NRHC conference scholarship. Her topic is “Understanding a Declining Life Expectancy Rate: Turning Loss Into Resiliency.”

A resident of Walden, Bown is a computer science student who will discuss “Assistive Technology: A Means to Demonstrate Resilience & Overcome Difficulties.”

The Northeast Regional Honors Council (NRHC) is an organization of students, faculty, and administrators from more than 200 colleges and universities dedicated to the encouragement and support of undergraduate honors learning. It provides members with opportunities for the exchange of information, ideas, and assistance through its annual conference, its newsletter, and its scholarships.

The SUNY Orange Honors Program is coordinated by SUNY Orange English Professor Elaine Torda. For more information about the Honors Program, visit www.sunyorange.edu/honors.