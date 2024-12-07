Holiday shows & breakfast with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa: Pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and home fries. 8 to 11 a.m. at McAfee Fire Department, Route 94. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. for photos. $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for children. Children age 4 and younger admitted for free. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 11 a.m. Hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave.

Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 11 a.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 85 Mill St., Newton. $10 for adults and $5 for children. Call 973-383-7169 to reserve seats.

Santa Breakfast: Breakfast, games, crafts and more. Visit and photo opportunity with Santa. 9 to 11 a.m. at Lafayette House. Tickets are $39 for adults and $27 for children if purchased by Nov. 25. Babies younger than 1 admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase required; no tickets at the door. Tickets available online at jwcsparta.org/santa-breakfast Presented by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta.

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 289, 177 Lincoln Ave., West Milford. Donation of $10 a person. Children age 10 and younger admitted for free. For information, call 973-728-9831.

Sussex County Youth Orchestras concert: Free admission. 3 p.m. at High Point Regional High School, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex.

Live Nativity: Live animals, crafts for children and refreshments. All are welcome. 5 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. For information, call 973-702-0334.

Friday, Dec. 13

A Very Merry Spookmas: Holiday night market with music, shopping and Friday the 13th flash tattoos from 5 to 10 p.m. at Belcher Run Plaza, 1590 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. at Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, 435 N. Lakeshore Road, Hewitt. $18 for adults, $16 for children age 2 and older, and $1 for children age 2 and younger.

Cookie Bake Sale: Variety of homemade cookies, including gluten-free; breads; and nuts. Gloves provided and must be worn. 10 a.m. to noon at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg. 973-827-0360. Snow date: Saturday, Dec. 21.

9th annual Toy Drive and Photos with Santa: Bring a new in-box toy or gift card. No pets. 10 a.m. to noon at Highlands Family Success Center, 1801 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt. Call 973-506-6575 to register.

Christmas Fair at Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market: Photos with Santa Al-paca. 4-H clubs will be selling handmade crafts and items. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar and Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Eleventh Hour Rescue.

Wreaths Across America: Wreaths will be laid at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Highway 517, Vernon.

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon followed by placement of wreaths at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=ED40E033-F9A6-4EF1-ADD1-623E0E182BF6&pageIds=21274,171871

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon followed by placement of wreaths at Old Newton Burial Ground, 79 Main St. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=E10BB44E-6C83-422F-B8AC-BB7C0AAD5B23&pageIds=150500,150499

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon at Veterans Memorial Park in front of municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Placement of wreaths afterward at West Milford Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1452 Union Valley Road. To sponsor a wreath for $17, go online to wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=EF85C27E-4439-4513-A3E7-6C31EE627D29&pageIds=142570,0

“The Nutcracker”: Presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry at 1 p.m. at Newton High School. Tickets are $22. Purchase them online at thecentrefordanceartistry.com/cda-store/

Operation Toy Train: Santa arrives on train at 2:40 p.m. at Newfoundland Station, 1667 Green Pond Road. Bring a new unwrapped toy.

Christmas Festival: Tree lighting, Nativity scene, photos with Christmas characters, snowball fights, make your own gingerbread house, crafts and refreshments. 3 p.m. at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta.

Operation Toy Train: Free children’s games, crafts, model train display, robotics demonstration, visit by Smokey the Bear and Touch-a-Truck display. 1 to 6 p.m. at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road. Santa arrives on train at 3:55 p.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy. Ice cream and baked goods available for purchase.

Operation Toy Train: Train arrives at 4:50 p.m. (please arrive at 4 p.m.) at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon. Bring a new unwrapped train. Santa will be there.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Yuletide Stroll: 11 a.m. on Main Street in Stillwater.

Weis Winter Wonderland: Sustainability fundraiser. Second-hand gift market, nature crafts, campfire and hot cocoa. 1:30 to 4 p.m. at 150 Snake Den Road, Ringwood. No registration required. For information, call 973-835-2160.

Franklin Band’s Holiday Concert: 2 p.m. in the Franklin Borough School auditorium, 50 Washington Ave. Free admission; donations appreciated.

Joint Advent Lessons and Carols Service: Choir singers from St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta and Church of the Messiah in Chester will sing a wide range of Advent hymns. Readers will present lessons of the Advent season. 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta.

Christmas by the Fire: Festive night of singing Christmas carols outside. 5 p.m. at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Free admission. Dress warmly.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa at Greendell Station: See Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at 12 Wolfs Corner Road, Greendell. Organized by the Lackawanna Cutoff Historical Committee, which is working to restore a historic train station and establish it as the Greendell Station Museum.

Holiday Train Display: Sussex County Railroad Club will exhibit model trains with winter/holiday themes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon. All ages welcome; no registration required.

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Free admission; free will offering request.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Santa Claus is Coming to Town: Santa will tour with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. Time to be announced.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Menorah Lighting: Hanukah Celebration of Lights at 7 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

