HandsOff Hudson Valley rallies

HandsOff Hudson Valley, a southern Orange County group based in Monroe, began holding standout rallies in April. At its July 26, 2025 rally, organizers said they discovered that many participants had never been a part of a public rally before.

As passing cars honk in support during the rallies, organizers said that “Our democracy is at risk” and “I fear for our country” are often heard by first-timers. They added that a particularly urgent concern from the attendees is the abduction of area residents by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

HandsOff Hudson Valley sponsors a standout on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at the corner of Lake Street and 17M in Monroe at 1 p.m. The next event is scheduled for Aug. 9. For more information, contact handsoffhudsonvalley@gmail.com.