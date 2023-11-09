$!Halloween 2023

A unicorn, Scarlett, and a Yankee player, Nathan. (Photo submitted by Linda Ferguson)
Monroe kids ready for trick-or-treating. (Photo submitted by Lori Leonardo)
Chris, Logan, Will and Gabe trick-or-treat in Tuxedo. (Photo submitted by Kelly Spranger)
Noah, Jasiah and Mikai. (Photo submitted by Crystal Calistro)
Trick-or-treaters celebrate their bounty. (Photo submitted by Emilia Martinez)
Lots of things at the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat. (Photo submitted by Andrew Giacomazza)
A bear sighting at Woodbury Common. (Photo submitted by Xander Tantalos)
Sarianna and Tristen take the throne at the trunk or treat. (Photo submitted by Tristen Sierra)
A transformer trick-or-treating. (Photo submitted by Estela Taveras)
Trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Christina Fernandez)
Greyson waiting for the school bus Halloween morning. (Photo submitted by Christina Fernandez)