Greenwood Lake resident named County’s new General Services commissioner

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus this week announced that Reneé Arnold-O’Regan has been appointed as the commissioner of the General Services Department.

“I am confident that Reneé is the right person for this position. She is dedicated to serving our community and ensuring the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness in our General Services Department,” said Neuhaus. “She is a true asset to our Orange County Government team, and I look forward to the positive impact she will have. We are in good hands with Reneé.”

Arnold-O’Regan comes to Orange County Government from SUNY Orange. Throughout her nine years there, she held the title of procurement coordinator, where she prepared bid specifications, quotes, and requests for proposals all within the rules and regulations of New York State (NYS) General Municipal Law and the NYS Office of General Services. Prior to that, she was an associate buyer for Ulster County’s purchasing department.

“I am excited to work with our exceptional procurement team and enrich the services we provide to the County departments,” said Arnold-O’Regan. “As a seasoned professional with years of experience in the public sector, I am committed to delivering the highest quality services for the residents of Orange County.”

“Throughout her career, Reneé has exemplified a steadfast commitment to excellence and integrity, engaging in activities ranging from contract negotiations to overseeing departmental operations,” said Deputy Commissioner of Procurement and Compliance, Department of General Services, Joseph Coleman. “Her selection as commissioner of General Services marks the pinnacle of her years spent refining procurement practices and encouraging open communication. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to work alongside Reneé.”

Arnold-O’Regan earned her bachelor’s in integrated studies: organizational leadership and communication, and her master’s degree in communications from Marist College.

“I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the County Executive, and I am eager to work alongside my colleagues to ensure responsible management of County resources,” said Arnold-O’Regan. “I look forward to adding value to and enhancing the credibility of the Department of General Services by implementing strategies to augment established practices that will contribute to the success of the county.”

In her downtime, Arnold-O’Regan enjoys spending time with her family in Greenwood Lake.