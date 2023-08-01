Court orders Noah’s Park animals to be returned to owners

Following the seizure of over a dozen animals from Noah’s Park Retreat, located in the Town of Goshen, co-owners Diana McGowan, 79, and Rebecca Vives, 82, are set to be reunited with their animals through a court-mandated order.

This development comes after the owners were charged with malnutrition, dehydration, unsanitary conditions and neglect on September 11 last year. The animals confiscated included the retreat’s horses, donkeys, pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, peacocks, guinea hens and a Sebastopol goose.

The animals were confiscated by the chief human law enforcement officer for the Hudson Valley SPCA, Eugene Hecht.

The animals confiscated were ordered to be returned to McGowan and Vives within ten days of the order which was signed on July 17 by Town Justice Amanda Brady:

“The Hudson Valley SPCA is hereby ordered to return and/or arrange for the return of any animals that were seized on September 11, 2022 from Noah’s Park...to their legal owners” started the order.