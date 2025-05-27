Board still committed to preserving open space

The Woodbury Village Board affirmed its commitment to preserving open space, despite members of the Woodbury Town Board questioning the acquisition at a public hearing held by the Orange County Legislature on Wednesday, May 21.

Their dissention was in spite of Orange County Planning Commissioner Alan Sorenson’s recommendation that the county grant the village’s request for $225,000 to help fund the purchase of 25.6 acres of former farmland off Smith Clove Road for the creation of a community park.

Village of Woodbury Mayor Andrew Giacomazza thanked the legislators for considering the village’s application and said the village chose that parcel based on the belief it would serve well as a community garden and help the village expand its composting program. He also commented that the views from the location are “absolutely gorgeous.”

“We are extremely excited of add this to our open space portfolio,” said Giacomazza, noting the village would likely submit more applications for land preservation this year.

Despite the endorsement from Sorenson and enthusiasm of the mayor, members of the Woodbury Town Board voiced reservations about the project.

Councilmember Sandra Capriglione asked if the proposed community park would be open to all Orange County residents or limited to residents of the village. The legislature confirmed it would be open to the public.

Councilmember Brandon Calore expressed concern over the project’s location near a 50-mile-per-hour speed zone on Smith Clove Road. He asked if the county would help facilitate lowering the speed limit in that area.

The Orange County Legislature’s legal counsel said the legislature could not provide those answers at the hearing, and that the legislature will consider those questions before approving the acquisition.

Calore added, “Just for the record I am all for parks I’m a former Chairperson of the Parks and Recreations committee in Woodbury I’m just not sure about this location, with it being muckland.” He further asked whether the county could facilitate the purchase of alternative areas, saying he didn’t see much potential in the requested area.

During the Woodbury Village Board meeting held on Thursday, May 22, Trustee Victor Ferrarelli said he was confused why anyone would be against the application. “I don’t understand it. Open space is a good thing, and this project, this grant that we’re trying to get, is only going to benefit everybody if it goes through.”

Also at that meeting, questions arose over two petitions circulating about Kiryas Joel and Palm Tree’s desire to annex ACE Farm.

James Ng of Highland Mills questioned Woodbury Village Board Democrats James Freiband and Matthew Fabbro on their knowledge of a petition associated with their party. Ng asked why information about this petition isn’t shared on social media or brought up during village board meetings.

Fabbro said it was a political matter and campaign related, wanting to keep discussion to village business. He acknowledged his awareness of the other petition, organized by Jacqueline Hernandez, said he didn’t want to discuss it and preferred to leave the matter of the annexation to the village’s consultants.

Fabbro added that like petitions for a board seat, petitions are being gathered for an independent line related to the annexation topic.

Hernandez addressed the confusion over the two petitions, saying her group, We The People of Woodbury, was leading just one petition, which asks the Department of Environmental Conservation to make the village of Woodbury lead agency in the environmental review of the proposed annexation. She claimed she was unaware of any information about a second petition.

Tara Burek, who serves as an advisor to Giacomazza, thanked Hernandez for her efforts to bring awareness to the issue and attempting to clear up misinformation.

Trustee Susan Fries-Ciriello also thanked Hernandez for her explanation and called out Fabbro and Freiband for not being more transparent about the other position associated with them.

“I’d really like to know what it is because you are elected officials, and I feel like you’re walking around with it and it possibly could represent me as well so I just would like the courtesy of knowing what it actually says,” said Fries-Ciriello, who offered to discuss the matter with the trustees after the meeting.

AutoGo, a towing company licensed by the village of Woodbury, violated village law by charging fees beyond what is permitted and by only accepting cash, when the code requires alternative payment methods to be accepted, according to the results of a town of Woodbury Police investigation shared by village of Woodbury Mayor Andrew Giacomazza, during the board meeting.

The Woodbury Village Board agreed to suspend AutoGo’s towing license in the village for 30 days. If the company does not accept the suspension within ten days of receival, they may request a hearing to be held during a village board meeting.