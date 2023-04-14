x
Blooming Grove brush fire spans up to 100 acres

Blooming Grove. Multiple fire departments are responding to a Blooming Grove, N.Y. brush fire, covering between 70 and 100 acres of land.

| 14 Apr 2023 | 12:47
    Orange County Fire Coordinator Vini Tankasali on the scene of the Blooming Grove brush fire Friday afternoon. Photo: Orange County Government’s Facebook page
Orange County Fire Coordinator Vini Tankasali announced around 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14 that multiple Orange County fire departments are responding to a 70-100 acre brush fire in Blooming Grove.

Tankasali said “a handful of houses are in proximity to the fire are being protected and are not in imminent danger.”

“Residents will see smoke in the area throughout the day as our crews work to control the fire,” added Tankasali.

State rangers and the Office of Emergency management are assisting local first responders in containing the fire.

In a Facebook update, Orange County Fire Services (OCFS) reported that the county has been “inundated in the last two days with brush fires,” and urged the public to adhere to burn bans.

OCFS shared the following safety tips with residents:

• Discard cigarettes, matches, or smoking materials in proper containers

• Do not leave fires unattended. Douse them completely when completed.

• When cooking outside, keep away from dry vegetation or flammable items.

• Use caution when operating machinery, or off-road vehicles (ATVs, motorcycles, etc.), which may emit sparks.

• Remove leaves and other dead vegetation from around homes or other structures.

• Keep fire extinguishers in close proximity when cooking, using any flame products, or conducting permitted outdoor fires.

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.