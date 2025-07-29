Annual backpack drive

The Parish Outreach of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick is again hosting a backpack drive.

Last year, backpacks were distributed to 125 students, thanks to the donations received from the local community.

This year, they are looking for new backpacks for kids entering Kindergarten through 12th Grade. School supplies are also appreciated, especially plastic two-pocket folders in primary colors, marble notebooks, large glue sticks, Ticonderoga pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters.

Donations can be dropped off at the Parish Outreach Office at 26 Still Road (under the church) Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Wednesday August 13, 2025.