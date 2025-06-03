Agreement renewed by town

The Town of Monroe renewed its agreement with Millenium Strategies at its Monday, June 2, meeting for grant consulting services, despite objections from Councilwomen Maureen Richardson and Mary Bingham.

During the meeting, Richardson questioned whether the service, which was renewed at a cost not to exceed $39,600 per year, is being used effectively, when board members like herself and others have limited access to town consultants. She said neither she nor Bingham were receiving monthly updates from Millenium. Monroe Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone countered that she did receive a copy last month, to which Richardson replied that she was handed six to seven months’ worth of reports at the prior board meeting.

She further claimed several town department heads are frustrated by the process of going through Millenium Strategies and would prefer to seek out grants themselves. Richardson also suggested the town was not taking full advantage of the services being offered by Millenium and is “leaving money on the table.”

Cardone responded by claiming the town has secured more than $4.1 million in grants through Millenium Strategies.

Animal shelter funds

Woodbury Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani shared that the Woodbury Animal Shelter received a $490,000 grant, which will be used for building a new shelter. She thanked the town of Monroe for their support, noting the Inter-Municipal Agreement between the two towns for dog control services as the reason they were able to secure a larger donation.

The board approved a $150 application fee for tree removal, in accordance with the updated tree code. Bingham, who advocated for a higher fee at the prior meeting, said the greater cost would encourage residents to protect their trees. Councilwoman Dorey Houle argued that even the process of going to the planning board was enough of a deterrent for tree removal. She, along with Richardson, argued the fee should be kept in line with other town applications.

At the May 19 town board meeting, Councilmember Mary Bingham said Planning Board Chairwoman Bonnie Franson suggested the $250 fee for those required to come before her board under the provisions of the new tree code. Bingham shared her view that this was not a “money making opportunity,” as the planning board would be reviewing maps and proposals and deciding based on the code.

Referring to the prior meetings comments made by Monroe resident Cristina Kiesel alleging certain behavior by Richardson, resident Liam Wisehart called out the board for what he claimed was inconsistent enforcement of town board meeting rules. He said while Kiesel was allowed to make allegations against Richardson, he and others were told they could not speak on matters unrelated to town business, and that if he were to use the public comment period to make accusations about others he would rightly be shut down.

Town resident Luis Rivera expressed his frustration with the town’s FOIL process and difficulty in obtaining detailed information on department financial records. Rivera claimed he received a message saying his request was partially filled and advised he could find what he needed on the town website. He said the site was not user friendly nor did it provide the specific information he required.

Cardone’s said each department gets a quarterly update of what they’ve spent year to date and that more frequent reporting is available. Rivera clarified that he was asking for a monthly update that shows where the town budget is year to date and month to date.

Deputy Town Cleark Barbara Singer provided an overview of the town FOIL process, saying she passes along the request to the appropriate departments who respond back with their interpretation of that request. She said she then sends that information to the requestee, noting she will sometimes send that information for review by town counsel when she is unsure if it can be shared with the public. Singer suggested Rivera could submit a differently worded request or work together with her in another way to get the information he sought.

Monroe resident Dan Burke suggested the board create a subcommittee to better maximize the investment in the town-owned movie theater. He said this group could focus on scheduling multiple events, including bringing back the town film festival, throughout the year.