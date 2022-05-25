Advice for safe outdoor cooking from mishap cleanup experts

Chester, NY (Grassroots Newswire) - As summer approaches, heralded by Memorial Day weekend, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) warns families that the onset of the summer season also marks a rise in home fires started by outdoor grilling activities. According to the NFPA, on average, 10,600 home fires are started by grills each year. July is the peak month for grill fires, followed by June, May, and August.

“Sixty-one percent of U.S. households own a gas grill,” says Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “A total of sixty-four percent own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill, or smoker. The popularity of this outdoor cooking equipment combined with longer, warmer days creates a unique fire hazard that should be taken seriously.”

The time to take precautions is now, adds Isaacson, before the outdoor cooking season is in full swing. The NFPA offers these basic tips for fire-safe grilling:

For gas/propane grills:

* Check the gas tank for leaks before using.

* Open the lid on all gas grills before lighting the grill.

For charcoal grills:

* Use only charcoal starter fluid to start the fire but never add

it or any flammable liquids to a fire that is burning.

* Cool coals completely before you dispose of them in a metal container.

For all grills:

* Place grill well away from house and deck railings. Don’t place under eaves or branches.

* Remove grease and fat buildup from grills and trays after each use.

* Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill.

* Never leave the grill unattended when in use.

“Basic precautions set the stage for a safe and enjoyable outdoor cooking season,” says Isaacson. “Life is unpredictable, but you can take steps to control the risk of house and property fires caused by outdoor cooking. Whether you are strictly a summer grilling warrior or you use your grill year-round, simple, common-sense actions can help ensure that the only smoke you smell this summer is the sweet aroma of steaks and vegetables grilling.”