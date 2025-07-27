A total of $15,000 will be awarded by York State Association for Reduction, Reuse and Recycling (NYSAR3) for Community Reuse Grants. Community-based groups, municipalities, counties, businesses, partnerships, or non-profit organizations in New York State are eligible to apply to implement reuse initiatives in their communities.

Each awardee will receive up to $5,000 to fund their project, with an award minimum of $1,000. Winner(s) will also receive a complimentary one-year NYSAR3 membership.

High quality, sustainable, and replicable projects will be prioritized. Projects developed and implemented within the following categories will be considered eligible for funding of up to $5,000:

* Implementation Projects and Pilot Programs such as repair programs (repair cafes, etc.); rental and lending programs (tool lending library, etc.); materials redistribution (reuse store, clothing swaps, etc.); deconstruction and building materials reuse.

* Reuse education and outreach programs.

* Procurement of reusable materials (e.g. replacing single-use food service ware, etc.).

*Arts and creatively-focused projects.

To expand the social impact of the grant, the projects that involve individuals with experience addressing equity and performed work that was completed within or involving marginalized community populations; and organizations that work to ensure marginalized communities are considered or participate in project development/implementation will be prioritized.

As this grant is meant for reuse initiatives, projects that focus on recycling initiatives will not be considered.

Applications must be emailed to reusegrant@gmail.com no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2025 to be considered. Grant winners will be contacted in mid-October and encouraged to attend and receive their award at the NYSAR3 Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, N.Y. on Nov. 12-14.

For application and other information, log onto https://shorturl.at/FCpSy.