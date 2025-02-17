Victoria L. Behr, 71

Victoria “Vicki” L. Behr passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY, on February 15, 2025. She was 71 years old. Daughter of the late James and June (Cooper) Natale, she was born on March 9, 1953, in Nyack, NY.

Vicki was a bus driver for Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, NY. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church and a member and historian of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #488.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Edward W. Behr (Monroe, NY); sons Kenneth Behr and his wife Kimberly (Washingtonville, NY), and Nikolaus Behr and his wife Kristin (Central Valley, NY); sister Merry Jean Kunkel and her husband Tom (Endicott, NY); and her beloved grandchildren, Jaxson, Mackenzie, Nikolaus, and Riley. In addition to her parents, Vicki was also predeceased by her siblings Lawrence “Larry” Natale and Theresa “Terry” Andriefski.

Visitation: Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10 a.m., at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY.

Interment: Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).