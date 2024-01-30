Victor T. Figurelli, 68

Victor T. Figurelli passed away on January 24, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 68 years old. The son of the late Catherine (De Siena) and Victor Figurelli, he was born on January 31, 1955, in Bronx, NY.

Victor was a project manager for Jawonio, Inc. in New City, NY.

Victor is survived by his wife Teresa at home in Monroe, NY, his daughter Elizabeth Zajac and her husband Michael, and by his brother Thomas J. Figurelli and his wife Joann. Victor will also be missed by his dearly loved niece Lisamarie Cappuzzo and her husband Robert, and his two nephews: Thomas Figurelli and his wife Christine, and John Figurelli and his wife Susan.

Visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 29th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, diabetes.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.