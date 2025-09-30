Thomas W. Spisany passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sept. 29, 2025, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, N.Y. He was 86 years old. Born on Sept. 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Thomas and Angelina (Grieco) Spisany.

Thomas was a dedicated educator in the East Ramapo School District in Spring Valley, N.Y. A man of great intellect and culture, he was an avid traveler whose journeys enriched his deep appreciation for history and tradition. He was also a gifted artist and was widely regarded for his broad knowledge across many subjects. He was a proud and devoted member of St. Mary’s Church, where he frequently participated in parish pilgrimages. In addition, he faithfully served Brotherhood Winery for 50 years.

He is survived by his son, Eric W. Spisany, and his wife, Linda, of Rock Tavern, N.Y.; his daughter-in-law, Marit Spisany of Richmond, Va.; his sister-in-law, Laura Nastro of Cornwall, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Blake, Alexandra, Emma, Ava, and Mia; and his great-grandchildren, Harrison, Noah, Ruby, and Piera. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Silvana Spisany; his son, Mark Spisany; and his daughter, Lisa Spisany.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.