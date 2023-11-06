Thomas R. Beardslee, 76

Thomas R. Beardslee passed away on November 2, 2023, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 76 years old. Son of the late John and Dorothy (Marion) Beardslee, Tom was born on December 7, 1946, in Franklin, NJ.

Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1971 and was a member of the American Legion. He worked for Local #754 in Chestnut Ridge, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Rita Beardslee and her two daughters Deirdre and her spouse Stephen, and Aleen, “his favorite.”

Also a son Jon, daughters Dee and Noell (Rick); sisters Lois (Jim) and Lillian; grandchildren Krisy, Jared, Michael, and Christopher “CJ”; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was also predeceased by his sister Shirley and grandson Tommy.

”Tom was a good and caring man who enjoyed living a simple life. He loved me “whole bunches” and always made making me happy a priority. I loved him deeply and always will,” — Rita.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.