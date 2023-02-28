Thomas Michael Remo passed away Feb. 26, 2023 surrounded by his greatest treasure, his family.

Tom lived by the motto, “Let your bat do your talking.” He was a doer who believed in service, which included his time in the Army during the Vietnam era.

Tom was the son of a loving carpenter and homemaker, who utilized the G.I. bill to be the first in his family to attend college and set a new trajectory for himself and five siblings. Tom met his wife, Eileen, of 54 years at a dance at the Hearth in Spring Valley, NY. His financial education at Fairleigh Dickinson University and Bryant College would be balanced with Eileen’s influence. One of their first decisions was to pawn her engagement ring to purchase skis instead of a mattress when they were first married. Later in life Tom served as Treasurer and Deputy Mayor for the Village of Monroe in New York where he and Eileen raised their family.

Tom worked with the same level of commitment as the Pop Warner football treasurer for decades as he did at his professional position, Treasurer for Cadets at West Point Military Academy. He was an accountant whose love for spreadsheets is hard to explain. “TR” loved the Mets, steak, fishing and shucking clams in the bay of Cape Cod, a skill he passed on to his family.

Tom relocated with his wife to West Hartford, Connecticut in 2015. His retirement years in Connecticut were focused on the needs of his family, enjoying the casinos, the Yard Goats, happy hour, woodworking and relocating/replanting “found” flowers.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to kindly consider a donation to OPERATION Autism via OAR (Operation Autism Research). Operation Autism is a resource specifically designed to support military families impacted by autism. (https://researchautism.donorsupport.co/-/NXGNFSYP).

Thomas M. Remo leaves behind his wife, Eileen Remo of West Hartford, Ct. His son, Martin Remo of Monroe, New York, his wife, Dawn, and daughter, Jayden; son Bryon Remo of Farmington, Connecticut, his wife, Stephanie, and children Jake, Amelia and Lucy; Daughter Jamie Kaminski of West Hartford, CT, her husband, Adam, and their sons, Gavin and Quaid Kaminski. A private memorial and service is planned for the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.

