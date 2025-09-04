Theresa D’Amico passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on June 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Rocco and Ethel Sanseverino. She was predeceased by her husband, Sebastian J. D’Amico.

She was the Supervisor for the Latch Key Program at John Taft Elementary School in Washingtonville, N.Y., and was a proud member of the Red Hatters in Monroe. Theresa loved to travel with her close friend Doris and cherished her granddaughter, Adrianna, who cared for her during her final days. She will be missed for her strength and determination.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Theresa’s caregivers and hospice nurses for their kindness and compassion in her remaining days.

She is survived by her children, Antonina Concilio and Sebastian D’Amico; six grandchildren, especially Adrianna and her boyfriend, Andrew W., who were instrumental in her care during her final days, and by two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Middle Village, N.Y.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.