Steven Christmann, 46

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Steven Christmann. At just 46 years young, he was taken from us too soon, but we take comfort in knowing that he lived a full and meaningful life in those short years.

Steven was a successful entrepreneur who owned a NYC general contracting company, and later led an investment fund. His adventurous spirit took him across the globe, allowing him to experience nearly every corner of the world. But above all, he was the best big brother anyone could ask for.

He is survived by his siblings Danny, Katie and her husband Larry, Jackie and her husband Kevin, his mother Karen, his father Jack, and the Aristizabal family (Jhon, Lina, Sara and Daniela) who he loved as his own family. He also leaves behind his cherished nieces, Lisa and Anna, who he loved dearly.

Steven’s contagious laugh and inspiring mindset left an indelible mark on those who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.